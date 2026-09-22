How to celebrate Dolly Parton Day across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

That's how Utah feels about the beloved Dolly Parton, who passed away last month and who will now be celebrated across the state on Friday.

September 25 was chosen as Dolly Parton Day in honor of her classic film, "9 to 5."

Events are scheduled throughout the state, with many set up to benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which the icon spearheaded to make books more readily available to children.

“The 9-25 events are a fitting celebration to honor the relentless “9 to 5” efforts Dolly made to support children’s literacy,” said Operation Literacy Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Jenkins.

Here are some events in Utah on Dolly Parton Day:

