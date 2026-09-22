Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to celebrate Dolly Parton Day across Utah

Dolly Parton
Jonathan Short/Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
U.S singer Dolly Parton performs at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Thousands of music fans have arrived for the festival to see headliners Arcade Fire, Metallica and Kasabian. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

That's how Utah feels about the beloved Dolly Parton, who passed away last month and who will now be celebrated across the state on Friday.

September 25 was chosen as Dolly Parton Day in honor of her classic film, "9 to 5."

Events are scheduled throughout the state, with many set up to benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which the icon spearheaded to make books more readily available to children.

“The 9-25 events are a fitting celebration to honor the relentless “9 to 5” efforts Dolly made to support children’s literacy,” said Operation Literacy Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Jenkins.

Here are some events in Utah on Dolly Parton Day:

Recent Local Utah Stories

 