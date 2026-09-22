Department of Justice files indictment against Utah postal worker for allegedly disposing of mail-in ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment that charges a Utah Postal Service employee with allegedly disposing of hundreds of mail-in ballots.

According to the department, the employee allegedly failed to deliver approximately 300 ballots to Utah County residents, along with other mail items not related to elections.

Earlier this summer, several Eagle Mountain residents claimed they were unable to vote in the June 23 primary after failing to receive their ballots through the mail.

“These people were calling us saying, ‘We didn’t get ballots’," Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson told FOX 13 News. "They all seemed to be centralized in House District 50.”

Hundreds of Utah County voters say they never received primary ballot in mail:

Hundreds of Utah County voters say they never received primary ballot in mail, prompts federal investigation

During a media conference Tuesday, department officials did not release a motive for the postal employee's failure to deliver the ballots.

In an interview with FOX 13 News about Utah election integrity before the indictment was unsealed, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson urged voters to sign up for the state's ballot tracking service.

"This is a really important thing for voters to know. To give them confidence, they’ll know when their clerk has mailed them their ballot. They’ll have confidence when they get a notification their clerk has received their ballot and again when their clerk has processed and counted their ballot," said Henderson. "So that is trackmyballot.utah.gov. Go there, sign up for the ballot tracking, and you will know where your ballot is at all times."

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson under formal investigation by the Department of Justice:

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson under formal investigation by the Department of Justice

Henderson is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice for failing to "comply" with her duties as the state's chief elections officer, the agency claims. The investigation came weeks after the department threatened Henderson with criminal prosecution if she failed, as they demanded, to turn over the state's voter records list.

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