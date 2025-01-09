How Utahns are helping victims of devastating California wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — As wildfires destroy parts of Southern California, Utahns are preparing to help in big and small ways.

Wildfires, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, have forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes in the Los Angeles area.

Utahns John Marfield and his husband Jason Black are a couple of residents who want to help. This week, on Instagram, they offered up their home to people impacted by the wildfires.

“If anyone out there is in that position, we definitely have room in our home here to help post people if they need it,” Marfield said.

And for Marfield, who’s an L.A. native, the impact of the wildfires hits close to home.

“I just saw today on FB that a good friend of mine that I went to high school with completely lost her home,” he said. “I’m in disbelief that this is actually happening. I’m seeing the pictures that my family and friends are sending me and it’s horrifying.”

However, Marfield and his husband aren’t the only ones who are ready to step in.

Michael Smauldon, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Northern Utah, said they’re on standby and are continuing conversations with the hundreds of Red Cross volunteers in Southern California.

“This is very difficult to watch,” Smauldon said Wednesday. “And you sit and pray and hope that everything ends well.”

Smauldon has helped people through disasters for over four years. However, he said fires feel more impactful to him.

“I’ve responded to numerous fires across the United States, and it always hits close to home,” he said. “Fire is permanent. Not only is stuff literally melted and destroyed, but the photos of history and their family literally are up in flames.”

In addition, teams of Utah firefighters are being sent to the region to help with containment efforts.