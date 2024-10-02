How, when will dockworkers strike affect Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Inland Port Authority is monitoring the current strike involving 45,000 dockworkers at dozens of ports around the U.S. that began Tuesday and could cripple the nation's economy should it continue long-term.

It's the first strike by dockworkers in nearly 50 years.

Although the strike is little more than a day old, many are concerned about how it will affect Utah and when, especially in regard to the delivery of goods such as groceries and other items.

“While it’s too early to gauge the full extent of the disruption, we are staying informed and will provide updates as needed," said Ben Hart, executive director of the Port Authority.

According to the Port Authority, 80 percent of Utah's imports

come from West Coast ports, while the remainder comes from the East and Gulf Coast Ports.

A total of 36 ports nationwide have been affected.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to understand any potential impacts on Utah’s supply chains,” said Hart.

The International Longshoremen’s Association is seeking higher wages, up to 77 percent over what its members currently earn, as well as a ban on automated machinery used to load or unload freight.

Seeing the possibility of a strike ahead, many retailers stocked up goods such as holiday gift items. However, if the work stoppage lasts more than a few weeks, it could lead to higher prices and delays on a wide variety of items.