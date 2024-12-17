Isaac Wilson changes course, will return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson's brief journey into the transfer portal led him back to the same place he was apparently trying to leave.

In a social media post on Monday, Wilson wrote, "Utah Man Am I!!!! Let's run it back."

The reversal comes nearly a week after the true freshman quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal after a rocky first season with the Utes.

Utah Man Am I!!!! Let’s run it back. pic.twitter.com/1N3gtB72L7 — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) December 17, 2024

Wilson was almost immediately placed into the starting role last season Cam Rising was injured early in the season. With Wilson under center as the starter, Utah went 2-5 as he threw 10 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Wilson will likely have to fight for a starting role next season alongside New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier, who transferred to Utah last week to join his former offensive coordinator Jason Beck.