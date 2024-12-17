Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Isaac Wilson changes course, will return to Utah

Tyler Tate/AP
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson's brief journey into the transfer portal led him back to the same place he was apparently trying to leave.

In a social media post on Monday, Wilson wrote, "Utah Man Am I!!!! Let's run it back."

The reversal comes nearly a week after the true freshman quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal after a rocky first season with the Utes.

Wilson was almost immediately placed into the starting role last season Cam Rising was injured early in the season. With Wilson under center as the starter, Utah went 2-5 as he threw 10 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Utah Arizona St Football

Sports

Utes lineman Spencer Fano earns second team AP All-American honors

Jeff Tavss

Wilson will likely have to fight for a starting role next season alongside New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier, who transferred to Utah last week to join his former offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere