'It's just so heavy,' Taylor Frankie Paul talks of domestic violence investigation

NEW YORK — For the first time since an allegation of domestic violence was connected to her, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Frankie Taylor Paul spoke out about the investigation into the alleged incident.

"It's hard to see past this, I'm not going to lie," Paul said Wednesday on Good Morning America. "In this moment, it's just so heavy,"

The Draper Police Department was reportedly investigating a domestic violence allegation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. According to People, the "allegations have been made in both directions," and police have been investigating since last month.

Appearing on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming appearance as "The Bachelorette," Paul spoke about the allegation and the investigation.

"It's been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of ‘The Bachelorette,'" she said, adding, "I'm a person that will always speak my truth. That's what I'm known for. So when the time is right, I will be."

Although "The Bachelorette" will debut as scheduled this weekend, production on the upcoming season of Paul's hit show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives," has allegedly been paused as the domestic violence investigation continues.

"As far as I know it was," Paul said of the pause, "but I don't know for how long."

While acknowledging the difficulties of her current situation, Paul said, "I've been here before and I got through it."