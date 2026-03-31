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LDS Church announces change to weekly schedules with Sunday School and other meetings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Utah Latter-day Saint LDS Mormon temple Angel Moroni statue
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, the angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake City temple, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Utah Latter-day Saint LDS Mormon temple Angel Moroni statue
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is significantly changing the way Sunday meetings will take place for the second time in the past eight years.

In 2018, church leaders announced that the total service would run for two hours instead of three. This meant alternating Sunday School and Priesthood/Relief Society/Young Women each week.

Starting Sept. 6 of this year, the church says it will hold both Sunday School and the above-mentioned meetings every week, but for just 25 minutes each.

Sacrament meetings will continue to be one hour long. Primary and nursery, which are for

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