Man injured after being hit by stray bullet likely fired into the air in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — An older man was hit by a stray bullet that was possibly fired into the air Saturday night in Lehi.

Police and paramedics responded to North Thanksgiving Way shortly after 9 p.m. after the man reported that he was struck in the back. Lehi Police said they initially believed he was hit by a BB or airsoft pellet. The man then went to the hospital to seek further treatment.

At the hospital, an X-ray showed a small-caliber bullet in the man's back. Investigators said that, based on the bullet's trajectory, it appeared that it came down after being fired into the air.

Fortunately, officials said the victim — described as an "elderly" man — is in fair condition and is expected to recover.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that bullets fired into the air must return to the ground and can cause serious injury or death," Lehi Police said in a press release. "Celebratory or reckless gunfire is dangerous and illegal."

Lehi Police said they found no "credible threats" in the area when they responded. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (385) 201-1005.

This dangerous incident was just one of several others that occurred on the night of Independence Day: Several children were hit by a pickup truck and pinned while watching fireworks in Ogden, fireworks caused a brush fire in Provo later that night, and a Costa Vida restaurant in Layton sustained major damage from a fire that was possibly caused by fireworks.