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Long lines keep Utah polling locations open later than usual

Long lines keep polling locations open late
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SALT LAKE CITY — Voting will remain open in Utah longer than the normal 8 p.m. deadline because of long lines seen at some polling locations on Election Day.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said in a social media post on Tuesday evening that anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be permitted to vote. She added that if the long lines remain, election results would be held until the last voter submits their ballot or 9 p.m., whichever is earlier.

Video below shows long voting lines at Salt Lake Public Library:

Long voting line seen at Salt Lake Public Library

At 8:37 p.m., Henderson said there were still hour-long lines in Cache, Davis and Utah counties, so voting results will begin to be released at 9 p.m.

Long voting lines have been seen at some Salt Lake City locations, including the Salt Lake Public Library, where there were hundreds still waiting to vote at 7 p.m. A drive-thru line for voters to drop their ballots in their cars was also lengthy.

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