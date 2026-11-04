Utah, BYU firmly in playoff field following first release of CFP rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — Days before the annual "Holy War," the rivalry took on added importance for both Utah and BYU with the release of the season's first College Football Playoff rankings.

If the season ended Tuesday, both the Utes and Cougars would be in the 12-team field to compete for a national championship.

Undefeated Utah, which is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25, was ranked third in Tuesday's release, while BYU made its way in at No. 9.

Miami and Georgia made up the top 2 in the committee's debut rankings in 2026.

BYU-Utah rivalry takes center stage with Big 12 championship and playoff implications:

BYU-Utah rivalry takes center stage with Big 12 championship and playoff implications

With so much on the line, Utah and BYU are set to play Saturday morning at Rice-Eccles Stadium in one of the biggest games in the rivalry between the two schools