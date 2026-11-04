Bluff residents figuring out what's next after devastating flooding

BLUFF, Utah — Trudging through thick layers of mud is Larena Benn's new normal when it comes to getting to her house, which appears to be on its own island surrounded by water. However, it isn't supposed to be that way.

“It's devastating," Benn said. "This is the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Floodwaters ripped through the town of Bluff, flooding businesses, damaging roadways and engulfing homes. Benn and her family are on the 11th day of being displaced.

Drone video below shows extent of flooding in Bluff on Monday:

Drone video shows homes, businesses damaged in Bluff flooding

“It's been very challenging because of the contamination that they're saying that's in there, the E. coli in the water," Benn said. "Each time, going into our homes and looking at all that mud and things that we cannot salvage, we have to throw away.

"It's just, it's too much.”

A little down the road, 92-year-old Galen Headley sits in his hotel room, thinking of his home.

“We got a lot of water under the crawl space. Our Insulation, floor insulation, all ruined," he said. "I don't know where we are on the extent of damages. It's still going to have to be determined.”

SOUTHERN UTAH Bluff residents, businesses warned to expect more flooding Jeff Tavss

Unfortunately, the town is not in the clear yet, with more threats on the way.

“We're waiting for that second wave, and then having to try to think; hopefully it doesn't hit us as bad as it did," said Benn. "We lost all, most of our belongings, down to power tools, down to things that I was actually working on fixing the rest of my home. All that has been washed away.”

“It's very stressful. You don't know what's coming next," Headley added. "I don't know what we're gonna do. So we'll just have to make our way.”

Those who call Bluff home are begging for help.

“We're all in trouble," Headley shared. "A lot of people. A lot of business. So anyway, we just gotta work together, get through this."

The Bluff Community Foundation is asking for any donations to help during the flooding and the long recovery ahead,