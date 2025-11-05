Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Looking for a job? Join the Utah job fair featuring 37 local employers

SALT LAKE CITY — With many Utahns looking for work these days, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair featuring 37 local employers actively hiring.

Thursday's event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes positions with salaries reaching six figures, as well as entry-level opportunities. The positions span multiple industries, including education, health care, banking, hospitality, construction and state government.

Workforce development specialists say networking significantly increases the chances of landing a better position.

"Employers often rely on the people that they know to help them find new employees. So networking is really the best way, and joining this job fair is a great way to start creating those networks if you're looking for employment," said Troy Lamb with the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Those looking for jobs should pre-register HERE and create an account. Before joining the job fair, make sure your resume is updated and ready to upload. If you have a professional headshot, upload that as well.

The department's website also features a complete list of participating employers and lists 29,000 available jobs throughout Utah.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

