Missing Spanish Fork man found dead after 2 months

UTAH COUNTY — A man who went missing over two months ago has been found dead in the mountains of Utah County.

Joshua Clarke, 45, was reported missing on March 12 after leaving his home in Spanish Fork while experiencing some mental health issues.

His family said at the time that they believed he went to the foothills above Mapleton — specifically, "most likely headed toward Spanish Fork Peak."

On Sunday, Spanish Fork Police announced that one of Clarke's family members was searching in the area near Spanish Fork Peak with a drone when they spotted a body. The department said it's "believed to be Joshua Clarke." The body was retrieved from the mountain and sent to the Utah Medical Examiner's office to confirm the identity and to have an autopsy performed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clarke family during this difficult time," a press release from the police department read. "We thank all the volunteers who have assisted with searches over the past couple of months in an attempt to locate Joshua Clarke."