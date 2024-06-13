Move made to name Santaquin Post Office after Sgt. Bill Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Legislation has been filed by Utah politicians to rename the Santaquin Post Office after the late Sgt. Bill Hooser, the police officer killed in the line of duty last month.

The bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Burgess Owens (R) would rename the post office to "Sergeant Bill Dean Hooser Post Office Building." Reps. John Curtis, Blake Moore and Celeste Maloy are listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

Hooser was killed May 5 when he was struck and killed by a suspect in a semi truck who was attempting to flee from a traffic stop on Interstate 15. The suspect, Michael Jayne, was later apprehended and has since been charged with Hooser's murder.

"I feel it an honor to recognize the Renaming of Santaquin Post Office to honor Sgt. Bill Hooser," said Santaquin Mayor Daniel Olson. "This renaming will leave the Santaquin residents for generations to come with a reminder of Sgt. Bill Hooser’s service to family and community.”