Nicholas Rossi transferred to prison following rape conviction

GUNNISON, Utah — Nicholas Rossi has officially been transferred to prison following his sentencing Monday on a 2008 rape conviction.

The Utah Department of Corrections said Rossi was transferred Wednesday to the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. The former fugitive, who fled the country to avoid prosecution, was given a sentence of 5 years to life by Judge Barry Lawrence.

Mugshot of Nicholas Rossi taken on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

During the sentencing, Lawrence said Rossi "inflicted substantial psychological injury and physical injury to the victim," and shared how he is the "very definition of a flight risk" after his previous attempts to evade the law.

The sentence brought an end to only one chapter of a lengthy saga, as Rossi awaits sentencing for a separate rape conviction involving an ex-girlfriend in Orem.

