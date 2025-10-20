Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NORTHERN UTAH

Argument leads to SUV crashing into West Valley City church

Photo of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — No one was injured after an SUV crashed into a West Valley City church Sunday night following an altercation between a man and his girlfriend.

The 21-year-old man was arrested, and police said he was being investigated on possible domestic violence and driving under the influence charges.

The couple was driving when a fight began inside the SUV, causing the vehicle to crash into the church at 3120 West 4700 South just before 7:30 p.m. The accident caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to the building, but no one was believed to be seriously injured.

Because of the accident, the church building has been closed.

