As calls increase, Kaysville in desperate need of second fire station to protect residents

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Just like much of Utah, many cities within Davis County are continuing to see population growth. In Kaysville alone, the fire department has seen that growth lead to an increase in call volume just over the past year.

“Our call volume has gone from about 1900 calls last year to... we’re on track for 2300 calls this year,” said Capt. Cameron McKinnon with the Kaysville Fire Department.

The department averages 10 calls a day as the growth in the city has become evident.

“We serve about 10 square miles, we only have the one station here, and getting to the west, it makes things challenging, especially working on the freeway, but when you’re looking at 12-minute response times over on the west side, it makes it a little difficult,” explained Kaysville Fire Chief Paul Erickson.

To address the rising numbers, Erickson hopes to get a new fire station on the ballot next year so people can vote on adding a second location on the west side of town.

“We know the need is there for it," he said. "About 18 percent of our call volume is on the west side. So it’s growing. Our community is growing… but our call volume is not going to go down. It’s going to progressively go up."

Local News Utah population to explode by millions, report shows Jeff Tavss

One town over in Farmington, city manager Brigham Mellor says they’ve seen their community grow as well, and it’s why they’re always trying to plan ahead.

“Our objective is to plan appropriately, and part of that planning is diversified planning types and a dependence on not just one type of transportation but multiple types of transportation,” Mellor said.

Mellor admits there may be some growing pains, but having good dialogue with their residents and trusting the planning process will help address any concerns.

“You want to live where there’s development," Mellor added. "You want to live where your real estate is appreciating, and your assets value is growing.”

While the growth in the two communities continues, those who lead Kaysville and Farmington plan to work with their neighbors through all the changes.

“We’re getting busier and busier streets, so I hope we’d get the support," said Erickson. "But we will continue to push on and continue to support our community the best we can."