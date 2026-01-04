Utah avalanche investigators want to hear from skiers who survived being buried but didn't report

BRIGHTON, Utah — The experts with the Utah Avalanche Center are hoping to track down two skiers who were caught in an avalanche on Saturday and were able to get themselves out — but they assure the survivors that they are not in trouble.

The UAC said the aftermath of the slide was spotted by one of their own, along with a member of Brighton Resort's ski patrol. They said the avalanche occurred on the northwest slope of Hidden Canyon in the backcountry near Brighton, just north of the top of the Great Western chairlift, according to a map from the center.

Utah Avalanche Center

The UAC said this avalanche was not reported by those who triggered it. They believe the skiers ducked under a closure rope that divides the resort from the backcountry.

The avalanche observers said the slide was 200 feet wide and three feet deep, and carried the skiers 600 feet. They "investigated the debris and found two burial holes, one with blood," the full report read, "...with probe marks... indicating that at least one person was completely buried."

Now, the Avalanche Center is asking those who triggered the slide — or anyone else who has information about it — to contact Brighton Ski Patrol.

"YOU ARE NOT IN TROUBLE," they assured the skiers, saying they just want important information for their research and to help with future rescue operations.

Utah Avalanche Center

And although the skiers aren't in trouble, the UAC used this as an example to warn others:

"If you duck ropes or travel beyond ski area boundaries, you are entering the backcountry, where dangerous avalanche conditions may exist," they wrote in an Instagram post. "Ski area closures and boundaries are in place for your safety—please respect them. Notably, Utah leads the nation in avalanche fatalities involving people who exited ski areas and did not return home."