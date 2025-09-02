Black Student Union fights for its survival at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — With new students stepping on campus, the Black Student Union at the University of Utah continues to work to make sure it can keep the organization alive over a year after House Bill 261 went into effect.

The Black Student Union has been around for more than 50 years.

“I know that it was my very first stop here at the university when I was looking for friends or people who could relate to me," explained the current president, Nevaeh Parker.

However, in July 2024, the Union was put in jeopardy as Governor Spencer Cox claimed the bill addressed concerns over some DEI programs and policies, and repurposed funding to help all Utah students regardless of background.

Because of the bill, the Black Student Union decided to part ways with the university, leaving the organization with no advisor, building or funding.

“Our funding now is something we have to completely fundraise for, so we’re not used to that as an organization," Parker explained. "It used to be a recurring $11,000 that we got as an organization. Now that we don’t have that, we have to come up with thousands of thousands of dollars on our own."

Faced with multiple challenges, members of the Black Student Union say it was never a question of whether they’d give up.

“It was kind of an eye-opener to see how these events that are tailored around culture or identity are really important for people to find their groups of people," said Sandrine Mimche, the organization's programming director.

To keep events going, the fundraising continues, including through a GoFundMe page that is accepting donations.

“We do need a lot of support since we’re standing alone," shared vice president Malaika David-Bennett. "We do have a community of students, the e-board, who are doing really well and helping as much as possible, but the support from the community means a lot to us."

Organizers said the money raised will go towards events and a scholarship fund, but the main goal remains the same: to give students access to a safe space.

“I know that this organization will last well beyond this year, and I truly believe now is the moment to rebuild and empower each other," said Parker.

“You can try to kill and defund us," added Mimche, "but the community still exists and there’s still a need for that sense of community, no matter where or what you’re doing in society."