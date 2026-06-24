Bobcat makes itself at home inside Wasatch County apartment

HIDEOUT, Utah — A Wasatch County resident didn't need their morning coffee after receiving the same shocking jolt by finding a bobcat inside their apartment.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the bobcat that had stealthily snuck into the Todd Hollow Apartments in Hideout on Wednesday, and made itself at home.

"Wildlife visitors welcome... but please use the front door!" the sheriff's office wrote.

No one was injured as the bobcat got comfortable, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was notified. However, after "declining to pay rent," the sheriff's office said, the bobcat ended up leaving on its own.

No one was injured, but the officials said the incident was a "good reminder that in Wasatch County, even the wildlife likes a cozy apartment now and then!"