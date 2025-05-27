Body camera video shows moments leading to shooting of Salt Lake City suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Body camera video released Tuesday by the Salt Lake City Police Department shows what led to one of its officers firing at a suspect who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month.

The video shows the May 12 confrontation between police and 18-year-old Carlos Felipe Ocampo-Flores. An officer originally attempted a traffic stop on Ocampo-Flores on 600 West near South Temple as he reportedly was driving without lights. Ocamp-Flores refused to stop for the officer and continued driving.

With the officer still following, Ocampo-Flores drove past several vehicles stopped at a railroad crossing and sped through before losing control of his car.

Watch FULL body camera video of police shooting below:

After crashing into several vehicles near 70 South, Ocampo-Flores abandoned his car, leading to a comprehensive police search.

An officer later located Ocampo-Flores running along railroad tracks and ordered him to stop, but he refused and continued running. As the officer reached Ocampo-Flores, he yelled at him not to reach for his waistband. When it appeared he was reaching for something with an object in his hand, the officer fired at Ocampo-Flores, causing him to drop to the ground.

Even while on the ground, Ocampo-Flores can be seen moving his hands towards his lower body while officers tell him not to reach for his waistband. After about a minute, another officer deployed their Taser, and Ocampo-Flores was taken into custody.

Paramedics treated Ocampo-Flores on the scene before he was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Following his release from the hospital on Friday, he was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Ocampo-Flores faces multiple charges, including Assault on a Police Officer, Reckless Driving and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The officer who shot Ocampo-Flores remains on paid administrative leave as the incident is being investigated.