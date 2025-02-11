Body recovered from Duchesne Co. reservoir confirmed to be man missing since 2004

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A body recovered from a submerged SUV in a Duchesne County reservoir last year has been confirmed to be that of a man who went missing in 2004.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that the remains recovered from Starvation Reservoir in September were identified through DNA testing as Steven Willard Anderson. Following an examination by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, no foul play is suspected in Anderson's death and the case has officially been closed.

Anderson was reported missing in June 2004 when he failed to arrive at his family's cabin after telling his father he was headed there to do some painting.

“Last conversation, he came to pick me up to go to the cabin on this trip," Anderson's father, Axel, said. "I had forgotten I had a birthday party to go to, and I told him 'no' at the door and that was it. You never think that it's gonna be the last time you talk to somebody.”

On Sept. 29, the SUV was found at a depth of 50 feet in the reservoir by United Search Corps, a nonprofit group that specializes in missing person cases. The group had previously worked on the cold case with Dave Sparks of the popular reality TV show, Diesel Brothers.

"This is a process of elimination with the type of search we specialize in, which is underwater," explained Doug Bishop with United Search Corps. "That is what led us to Starvation Reservoir. Our search at this reservoir did uncover a vehicle that is connected to a case that we have been working on."

Multiple police agencies and private companies were used to recover the SUV the day after its discovery, with the remains finally being identified as Anderson months later.

"The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office extends its condolences to Anderson's family," the sheriff's office wrote, "and thanks all agencies involved in the recovery process for their dedication and professionalism."