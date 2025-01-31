Bodycam video shows shooting of arson suspect who led multiple agencies on pursuit

RIVERTON, Utah — Newly released body camera video shows police from multiple agencies firing at an arson suspect who led officers on a lengthy chase in early January.

Tanner Cottrell was wanted in connection to an arson incident on Jan. 2 at a Salt Lake City home before leaving the scene in a stolen Ford pickup truck. When Cottrell was later located in Orem, he began a pursuit in which he fired a weapon multiple times at officers during the chase.

Cottrell later crashed into a home in Riverton, rolling the truck and landing on its roof.

Watch unedited body camera video below:

Bodycam video shows shooting of arson suspect who led officers on pursuit

In the body camera video released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer can be seen running to the front yard of the home before rapid-fire shots ring out.

Cottrell died at the scene, while no officers were injured during the incident.

The Taylorsville Police Department, Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Utah County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and West Valley City Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.