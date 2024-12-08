Carbon monoxide leak at West Jordan meat plant sends 11 to hospital

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Eleven people were taken to local hospitals Saturday afternoon due to a carbon monoxide leak at a meat processing plant in West Jordan.

The West Jordan Fire Department was called to Otto & Sons (OSI Industries) shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving a call of an unconscious woman. The plant is located on 4980 West just off Old Bingham Highway.

After the crew got the woman out of the building safely, they found more people who were feeling sick, and then they detected a significant level of carbon monoxide. Deputy Fire Chief Chris Trevino said the level was 800 parts-per-million, which he said is a "significant danger to life and health."

In total, 11 people were taken to local hospitals.

Trevino said the source of the leak was in the manufacturing area, but the exact cause is not yet determined. He added that Enbridge, the gas company, is now on-site working to figure out the problem.

Crews were able to isolate the locker room from the leak so all the employees could return to retrieve belongings.