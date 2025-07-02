Child sex abuse charge filed against ex-Tremonton fire chief

OGDEN, Utah — A charge of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child has been filed against Ned Brady Hansen, the now-former Tremonton Fire Chief, who was arrested earlier this year on accusations of possessing and sharing child pornography.

The new charge against Hansen, filed in Second Judicial District Court, alleges he sexually abused a juvenile girl between May 1, 2024 and January 27, 2025.

According to new court documents, after Hansen was arrested on January 27, the female child told her parents "that she believed she had been sexually abused by [Hansen]." During an interview with police, the girl said Hansen touched her genitals on "multiple occasions."

After the girl's disclosure, investigators found messages on devices belonging to Hansen, telling other people "that he has engaged in the sexual abuse of underage children in the past," and described having a relationship with the child victim.

Hansen's private descriptions of the abuse matched what the girl had told detectives. The charges claim Hansen told others that he is "very careful" when engaging in sexual abuse and takes care to ensure that his "sexual abuse can be justified as otherwise normal behavior."

The arrest of Hansen came after FBI agents learned he had been sharing child porn with other users online and discussing twisted fantasies. One of the users was allegedly Justice Court Judge Kevin Christensen, who originally allowed Hansen to be released from jail, only to be arrested himself on charges involving child sex abuse and child pornography.

Both Hansen and Christensen, who resigned their positions following their arrests, allegedly shared child pornography with each other and discussed fantasies of abusing children together.