Colleagues mourn firefighter killed in off-road vehicle accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber Fire District mourned one of their own this weekend; a firefighter in the department who was killed in an off-road vehicle accident earlier this week.

Colton Naef died Monday when the UTV he was was riding on State Route 102 in Box Elder County struck a truck hauling a trailer. Naef was ejected from his vehicle in the accident and died at the scene.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Naef failed to yield the right of way to the truck, which caused the crash.

Naef was a wildland firefighter who had previously worked within the Weber County department, and whose father is a Battalion Chief in the district.

"Our hearts are heavy as we lay our brother, Colten Naef, to rest," the district said in a social media post Saturday.

Weber Fire District Colton Naef

"While words cannot fully express our sorrow, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known him. We hope the outpouring of love brings some comfort, and the cherished memories shared offer solace during this heartbreaking time."