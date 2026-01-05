'Dangerous' avalanche conditions develop in northern Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Those planning on heading up into the northern Utah mountains are being warned after dangerous avalanche conditions have developed, creating considerable to high avalanche danger.

The Utah Avalanche Center said human-triggered and natural avalanches are expected this week after heavy snowfall and strong winds have created possible hazardous conditions.

According to the center, "tree snapping" avalanches up to 6-feet deep have already occurred, including one in which two riders were buried in an avalanche near Brighton on Friday.

Investigators want to hear from skiers who survived being buried but didn't report:

Avalanche conditions are currently in place for the mountains of northern Utah and southeastern Idaho, including the Wasatch Ridge, Bear River Range and Western Uinta mountains.

Dangerous avalanche conditions now exist on many slopes and are likely to be triggered by anyone on or below slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

The Utah Avalanche Center advises anyone heading to the mountains to:

