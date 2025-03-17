Ex-Tremonton fire chief appears in court on multiple child sex charges

OGDEN, Utah — The former chief of the Tremonton Fire Department appeared in an Ogden court on Monday as he and a Box Elder County judge now face multiple child sex crimes.

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs on his wrists, Ned Brady Hansen appeared remotely during the brief hearing in the courtroom of Judge Reuben Renstrom.

Hansen and Justice Court Judge Kevin Christensen have been linked together on multiple child sex crimes over the past week, with court records showing the two had an alleged sexual relationship with one another, while also sharing child pornography and discussing fantasies of abusing children together.

Although Hansen and Christensen are currently not co-defendants, the chance that they could be connected in the future caused Judge Renstrom to recuse himself from the case, despite the two judges having never met.

Former FBI agent explains complexity of judge, fire chief child sex case:

'Keeps you up at night;' Complexity of judge, fire chief child sex case

Monday's case was continued to a different court's schedule on Thursday where Hansen's attorney will attempt to get the former fire chief released on bail. During Monday's hearing, the only time Hansen spoke was to say his name.

When Hansen was arrested in late January, it was Christensen who released his friend on bail despite the alleged risk he possibly posed to children.

'So despicable;' Tremonton officials reeling after child sex abuse arrests of judge, fire chief:

'So dispicable;' Tremonton officials reeling after child sex abuse arrests of judge, fire chief

Hansen was arrested on March 6 and resigned from his position a week later.