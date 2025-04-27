Family mourns deaths of two men recovered from Grantsville Reservoir

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — It was a fishing trip that ended in tragedy.

The bodies of Sam Ki and his father-in-law, Paul Casity, were recovered from the Grantsville Reservoir on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the area is known for its wind, but the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

A family friend we spoke to FOX 13 News and said it has been a whirlwind of emotions.

“Shock, disbelief, discomfort, anger, pain, all of it together,” Alecia Stern said through tears.

Both Ki and Casity set out on a fishing trip Friday morning at the reservoir.

Hours later, however, the family was notified by police that other people nearby saw the men fall out of the canoe and were struggling in the water.

Casity was brought to shore, where he died shortly after.

Stern said she has known them her whole life.

“Paul was a really great father. You know, he loved his kids. He loved fishing,” Stern said. “I think what his family is most proud of is that he died [doing] what he loved doing most.”

Alecia Stern

Ki’s body was not recovered until Saturday, along with the canoe.

“It was recovered, there’s no obvious damage like cracks or missing components, so that will be something that we continue to look into,” said Sgt. Dane Lerdahl with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Lerdahl said both men did not appear to have life jackets on.

“We recommend everybody to wear life jackets any time they are recreating on the water. It’s always a good idea to have them,” Lerdahl said.

Ki leaves behind his fiancée Paige, along with their three daughters. Their youngest daughter has Down syndrome and suffers from health complications.

Alecia Stern

Stern said she worries for her best friend.

“We worry for the burden on her now, becoming a single parent,” she said.

Even through tragedy, Stern is left with memories of Sam and Paul that will stay with her forever.

“Me and my best friend went through a period where we didn't talk for a while, and we ended up coming back together, and I feel like Sam really allowed us to grow our relationship back strong. I got to watch Paige and Sam with their girls,” she said.

Stern started a GoFundMe for the family and asked for privacy during this time.