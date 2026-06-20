Fire crews investigate series of brush fires in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of brush fires in Salt Lake City early Saturday has led investigators to search for possible suspects related to them being set.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the fires burned near Fayette Avenue, between 300 West and West Temple.

Due to the timing and proximity of the fires, investigators are working to determine whether or not they were set intentionally, and have been interviewing witnesses and following multiple leads.

This comes just one day after a man was arrested for starting a fire at Memory Grove Park.

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