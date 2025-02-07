Former BYU basketball player identified as driver killed in I-15 crash

LEHI, Utah — Former BYU basketball player Jake Shoff has been identified as the driver killed in an accident on Interstate 15 on Thursday that caused massive delays for several hours.

In a post to its website, the BYU basketball team shared that it was Shoff who died in the accident near the Point of the Mountain.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Shoff was reported to have been "driving recklessly" in the northbound lanes of the highway when he veered to the left and struck another vehicle with his Mercedes SUV. Shoff then hit a concrete barrier in the median and returned to traffic, sideswiping two other vehicles before his SUV rolled onto its side.

First responders extracted Shoff from the SUV and attempted life-saving measures before he died at the scene.

An Alpine native, Shoff appeared in 57 games for the Cougars between 2001-2004 after transferring from Weber State. He started in BYU's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Connecticut in 2003.