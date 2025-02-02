'He was so loved': Family remembers beloved Layton crossing guard killed on duty

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, 67-year-old Steve Winn was struck and killed while working his Layton City crossing guard job. It was a position that his family said he loved very much.

“He had the most gentle soul. And I know that’s why the kids gravitated towards him,” said Jennifer Snowden, one of Winn’s daughters.

Winn’s family said his heart touched many.

"Such a comfort knowing that he was so loved, and I'm not surprised because like she said, he is a teddy bear and he just loved everyone just unconditionally," said Kimberly Manwaring, another daughter.

Winn was a proud husband, father, grandpa, and crossing guard.

"He went out of his way to sure those kids felt safe — not even just crossing the stree, but felt safe knowing that there was someone else looking out for them," said Manwaring. "And that brought me comfort knowing that he died doing something that he loved so dearly."

Winn was alone, walking in the crosswalk when a driver struck and killed him.

Manwaring said she's grateful to the officer who did everything they could to save her dad.

"Knowing that my dad had somebody with him and that he wasn't alone has also brought a lot of comfort to us. [Thanks to] the community [and] that police officer and the first responders who so graciously tried to save his life," said Manwaring.

Winn had a passion for serving his community.

"Just always loved the joy of children and so he decided to be a crossing guard,” said Snowden.

But before that, he served our nation.

"He did love this country, and I think serving in the Army National Guard was his favorite for those 26 years that he was there," said Manwaring.

Snowden, his eldest, lives out of state. The weekend before the accident, she was in Utah to see her dad.

“Felt like I really needed to see my dad, and thankfully I listened because so many times you get so caught up with life, and I can’t imagine how I would be feeling if I postponed that trip another month,” said Snowden.

She explained that she embraced every moment, never thinking those would be their last.

“I got back to Las Vegas on Monday and I got the call Tuesday morning. So that was just a blessing in disguise that I was able to see him one more time before he passed,” said Snowden.

She encourages others to love as her dad did.

“Enjoy each other, enjoy your family, love one another, and I know that that’s what he’d be telling us right now,” said Snowden.

The family shared that any donation is helpful. The family is having a viewing service on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Park West Ward meetinghouse in Layton. The funeral service is Monday at 10 a.m. at the same church.