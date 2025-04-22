'Is this actually real?' Utah State students cope with majors being cut

LOGAN, Utah — Days after Utah State University announced it had eliminated 14 academic programs under state-imposed budget cuts, including majors, certificates, and emphases, students were still trying to understand what their futures will look like on campus.

The majority of the programs fall under the school's College of Education and Human Services.

Lilly Nordfelt, a sophomore studying Outdoor Product Design and Development, said she learned about the changes through a Utah State University meme page last week.

“I saw it and I said, 'Is this actually real?’” Nordfelt shared Tuesday. “Like is this actually happening or is this just a joke?”

Nordfelt’s college will be merged with the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences.

“I found out that my college had been merged with another college,” Nordfelt said. “I didn’t realize this was going on; we didn’t get a warning about it.”

Weber State latest school to announce mandated program cuts:

Cuts are being made to five bachelor’s majors, four areas of emphasis, one master’s degree, two graduate certificates, one area for doctorate specialization, and one associate degree.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah State asked for voluntary resignation and retirements. Junior Konner Brown, who's studying computer science, said he’s seeing that impact on his professors.

NORTHERN UTAH Weber State latest school to announce mandated program cuts Amy Nay

“Tenure members aren’t exempt from the budget cuts and from the firings, and I find that completely unfair,” he said. “It seems like my professors are kinda in the dark right now.”

Lawmakers cut $60.5 million from institution budgets this year alone.

“Why are you taking funds out of actual important administration and important education rather than things that don’t matter as much?” Nordfelt asked. “It’s kind of frustrating.”