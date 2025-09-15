'It's hard, for sure;' Utah Valley University employees somberly return to campus after shooting

OREM, Utah — For 13 years, David Phillips has gotten up and headed to work with the business and finance department at Utah Valley University.

On Monday, for Phillips, it was different.

“The heart is racing, and it’s not something any of us expected,” he shared.

Before heading to the office, Phillips walked to the memorial set up in honor of Charlie Kirk with flowers in hand on the day that all school employees returned to the Orem campus.

“It’s hard, for sure,” Phillips admitted.

The tragedy of Kirk’s death continues to weigh heavily at the school, with more and more people showing up to the memorial.

“Thoughts and opinions are second to humanity and love,” said Phillips.

As they did on Friday, students were able to pick up items left in classrooms and on campus in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s incident. The school is also making mental health counselors available to students if their possessions cause them anguish.

While students won't return to classes until Wednesday, counselors and therapy dogs are now available to help them adjust.

“Wednesday is [about] good will triumph evil,” Phillips shared.

Phillips and other employees say they're focused on moving forward and leaning on each other.

“I think returning to work is a big part of that," he said.

Other resources being made available can be accessed through the university's student services, along with the SafeUT app, and virtual support through the school's Timely Care platform.

“They’ve been doing amazing work, information all the time," said Phillip's coworker, Susanne Hallin Sowa, "and they’ve done a great job, and I’m grateful for that, and I’m sure they will take care of the students."

In a statement shared on Friday, Astrid Tuminez, the president of the university, said, "This is a defining moment for us all. May we not let hatred overshadow the goodness of our UVU community and what we stand for."