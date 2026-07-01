Kouri Richins requests re-trial after being sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Seven weeks after a judge sentenced Kouri Richins to life in prison for the murder of her husband, she is now petitioning the court to throw away the verdict and give her a re-trial.

Richins' attorneys, Wendy Lewis, Kathryn Nester and Alexander Ramos, submitted a motion for a new trial on Wednesday. They claim there were "irregularities in the trial proceedings and cumulative error."

Richins was found guilty by a jury in March of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022. She was also found guilty of insurance fraud and forgery.

The defense claims that the Utah Third Judicial District Court in Summit County was biased toward the prosecution and deprived Richins of a fair trial.

They also claim that the prosecution relied heavily on Richins' financial crimes during the trial.

Click HERE to read the full court document.