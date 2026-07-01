Suspect fired 10 times at West Point man standing on home porch, warrant shows

WEST POINT, Utah — New information has revealed that the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a West Point man in May fired 10 shots at the victim before he and another suspect drove away from the scene.

Court documents related to a search warrant in the case offered details from the May 30 shooting in which James Witten was gunned down while on the porch of his home after taking out the trash.

Axel Aduardo Chavez, 23, was arrested in Las Vegas last month in connection to the shooting and was extradited back to Utah earlier this week.

Police have yet to announce whether there was any connection between Witten and Chavez, although Witten's family said the shooting was "totally random."

Davis County murder investigation now a widow's plea after 'totally random' shooting:

Davis County murder investigation now a widow's plea after 'totally random' shooting

According to the warrant, surveillance footage from near Witten's home showed a 2012 Honda Civic parked across the street. Soon after, a passenger who was allegedly later identified as Chavez, gets out of the car and runs towards the porch, climbs the railing, and fired his gun 10 times at Witten, who was "hanging decor," the warrant states.

The suspect believed to be Chavez then returned to the car, which left the scene.

Later surveillance video showed the two suspects, including the Honda's driver, purchasing items with cash at a Walmart in Clearfield.

Following Chavez's arrest in Las Vegas, officials said he is from El Salvador, but lives in Los Angeles. Along with a Murder charge, Chavez also faces charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Obstruction of justice, and Prohibited Dangerous Weapon Conduct.

The driver of the Honda used in the fatal shooting has yet to be identified.