Leave it alone! Bonneville Salt Flats sign stolen... again

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Grabbing a souvenir when visiting Utah's popular tourist attractions is always fun. T-shirts, key chains and mugs usually top the list of items to remind you of a visit, and they're easy to pack for the trip home.

But a sign? Not so much.

Unfortunately, someone has once again made off with the sign that welcomes visitors to the Bonneville Salt Flats in northwestern Utah.

Before and after photos shared this week by the Utah Bureau of Land Management leave an empty space in both the location and our hearts.

The expensive sign is a popular target for crooks, having been stolen numerous times, including a 2021 swiping.

"We know, this would look awesome hanging in your living room, but there are other ways, folks. Stealing signs is not only a crime, but makes the Salt Flats cry big, fat Salty tears," the agency wrote.

Officials remind nefarious souls who have a penchant for stealing signs that they have stickers to those who "just really like this aesthetic."