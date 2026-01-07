Magnitude 3 earthquake rattles Logan Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Folks who were recreating in Logan Canyon — or those going about their day in Cache Valley and the Bear Lake area — may have felt a rumble in the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:25 p.m. in Logan Canyon. The epicenter was just off the side of Temple Fork Road, less than a mile from Highway 89. It was about 14 miles (as the crow flies) from Logan and 11 miles from Garden City.

Not many people have reported on the USGS website that they felt the quake, but if you did, you can do so HERE.

USGS

Its depth was about 4.2 miles underground.

This comes just a few days after another earthquake — a 3.3 — was felt throughout Weber and Davis counties.