Man arrested on suspicion of killing 2 people, including his mom, in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his mother and another victim in Springville.

Matthew Jacob Leonard, 28, was arrested Saturday after an investigation into two missing people: his mother, Sarah Johnson, and John Handricks.

Springville Police said Johnson was reported missing on March 26. The person who reported her disappearance said she was last seen at her home on March 19 with Handricks — who was later reported missing as well.

Earlier this month, police received a tip that Johnson and Handricks had possibly been shot and killed. A witness said they saw Leonard at his mother's home in Springville on March 20, and they said they heard possible gunshots inside.

Police served a search warrant on Saturday at Johnson's home, where they found blood, shell casings and a bullet slug.

Johnson and Handricks have still not been found, however, and the case remains under investigation.

Leonard was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bail.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sarah Johnson and John Handricks during this extremely difficult time. We are committed to pursuing justice and finding answers in the case," Springville Police said.