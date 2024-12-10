Man drove recently purchased car into Sandy dealership after being denied a return, police say

SANDY, Utah — A man was arrested after police say he intentionally crashed a car he recently bought into the storefront of a dealership in Sandy.

According to Sandy Police, the man bought a car from Tim Dahle Mazda Monday morning. Videos sent to FOX 13 News show what appears to be a Subaru Outback.

Then, the man reportedly discovered mechanical issues and went back to the dealership, hoping to return it. But the dealership told him they would not take it back as it was sold "as is."

Police said the man threatened to drive through the dealership's front door if they wouldn't give him his money back. Then, shortly after 4 p.m., he "did exactly that," police said.

Nobody was injured.

The man, whose name has not been released, was booked into jail facing charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.