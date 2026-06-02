Is Provo Canyon the right place for a 20,000-seat amphitheater? Many are wondering

PROVO, Utah — In the weeks since the unveiling of a proposed 20,000-seat amphitheater in Provo Canyon, there’s been growing opposition among locals who are concerned for the future of this coveted nature area.

“One of our most treasured local natural resources. It’s one of the most beautiful canyons in the state," said Provo resident Todd Franks.

It’s hard to find anyone who hasn't sought refuge in the canyon. Franks is just a five-minute drive away, but says that with that convenience comes some headaches. When he learned of the amphitheater plan, which is spearheaded by the Osmond family, Franks felt the idea clashed with this canyon’s very identity.

“[The canyon] gets you away from the craziness and the madness and the noise and the stress that is life. And yet, this project would bring those very things into the canyon," he said.

The foremost issue for Franks is how so many people can safely fit into the narrow area that has long been set aside for gravel mining.

“It’s literally one way in and one way out," Franks said.

Osmonds spearheading construction of amphitheater in Provo Canyon:

Osmonds spearheading construction of amphitheater in Provo Canyon

The Conserve Utah Valley group has also expressed concerns about the plan, which includes noise, light pollution, and impacts on wildlife. On Monday, amphitheater developers joined a neighborhood council meeting to address some of the issues.

“The question before the community is not simply whether Provo Canyon should be protected. We agree that it should. The question is, what should happen next with this specific long-disturbed property at the mouth of the canyon?” said developer Bryan Bayles.

Developers believe the project will be a way to restore the area, while opponents claim it feels more like renovation than restoration.

“It’s basically the equivalent of taking the Marriott Center, which seats about 20,000 people, and plopping it down half a mile into the mouth of Provo Canyon," Franks said.

Developer Bryan Bayles said the amphitheater needs to be at that capacity to be an economically viable project.

“With the size and cost of the real estate, there's got to be a business case to be made for this to make financial sense," he explained.

A petition to reconsider the project has quickly gathered more than 1,300 signatures. Franks hopes developers will at least slow down and look closely at the potential impacts on the hundreds of thousands of people who already enjoy this area in other ways.

“Everyone would agree that the gravel pit is not a good thing, it’s an eyesore," he said. "But is this the right way to fix that? Is it better, or is it even worse?”

David Osmond, the amphitheater's executive director and son of the late Alan Osmond, said the team is aware that the location is a beloved area and wants to hear everyone’s various perspectives on the plan as they hope to create something that can be loved and appreciated by all.

The debate will soon fall into the purview of the Provo Planning Commission, with the amphitheater developers set to seek approval for several zone changes at the commission's meeting on June 10.