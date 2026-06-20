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Suspect at-large after man killed in shooting outside Taylorsville gas station

A still from a UDOT Traffic Camera showing Bangerter Highway at 4700 South. In the distance, a line of cop cars with flashing lights are along the side of the road, securing the scene for the investigation.
UDOT Traffic Camera
A still from a UDOT Traffic Camera showing Bangerter Highway at 4700 South. In the distance, a line of cop cars with flashing lights are along the side of the road, securing the scene for the investigation.
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A suspect remains at-large after a man was found dead early Saturday morning following a shooting outside of a gas station in Taylorsville.

Taylorsville Police Department officers were dispatched just after 3:15 a.m. to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of a gas station near 4700 South 3600 West.

After arriving at the gas station, they found multiple people in the parking lot, including a man in his 20's with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or suspects have been identified and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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