Suspect at-large after man killed in shooting outside Taylorsville gas station

A suspect remains at-large after a man was found dead early Saturday morning following a shooting outside of a gas station in Taylorsville.

Taylorsville Police Department officers were dispatched just after 3:15 a.m. to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of a gas station near 4700 South 3600 West.

After arriving at the gas station, they found multiple people in the parking lot, including a man in his 20's with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or suspects have been identified and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

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