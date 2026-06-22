Two suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting death of a man over the weekend in Taylorsville.

Alejandro Julian Bia, 23, and Daniel Vargas Rodriguez, 19, were both booked on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Bia also faces one charge of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.

The arrests stem from a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m.

According to court documents, Bia and Rodriguez were involved in a heated argument with another group of people in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station at 3587 W. 4700 South. At one point, Bia got into a car along with an unnamed 17-year-old.

The victim, Isaiah Chavez, walked up to the car, and Bia was then seen in a video firing a gun out of the window at Chavez, according to police. Chavez reportedly fired back as he retreated to his car.

Bia, the driver, then allegedly drove away but then turned around and returned to the scene. At that point, police said at least 10 gunshots were fired from Bia's car. Chavez then fell to the ground and was later confirmed dead.

Police identified Bia's car by its license plate, then tracked his cell phone to a Taylorsville address. Less than 10 hours after the shooting, he was taken into custody without incident after he was seen by officers leaving the residence.

Bia spoke with police after being informed of his Miranda rights, according to the arrest report. He said he drove away from the scene after hearing gunshots, then turned around and went back to pick up his friend after realizing he was still there.

Police said Bia initially denied being involved in the shooting. But then they told him that it was clear on video that he shot first, to which he allegedly responded, "Something like that." He later said he fired one gunshot into the air to scare the victim. He denied being the one who fired shots the second time when he returned to the scene.

Rodriguez and the 17-year-old were later found and taken into custody as well. Rodriguez spoke with police, also after being told of his rights, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rodriguez said he was not in Bia's car when he heard gunshots. He said he then ran away as members of the other group at the scene ran toward him. At one point, he said an individual flashed a gun at him and chased him. He said he pulled out his own gun and pointed at the individual, who then returned to his group. Rodriguez said he hid behind a nearby car wash, and then Bia returned and picked him up.

The 17-year-old declined to speak with police without an attorney present, according to court documents.

Although Rodriguez is not accused of shooting anyone, police are pursuing the murder charge because they say he "acted in concert with [the 17-year-old] and Bia."

Both Bia and Rodriguez are being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.