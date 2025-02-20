Mendenhall to announce pick for new Salt Lake City police chief

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is set to announce her recommendation for the city's new police chief, one week after Mike Brown made a surprise announcement to step down.

Mendenhall will make her choice known at a 2:30 p.m. media briefing on Thursday.

Watch live as Mayor Mendenhall makes pick for SLC police chief:

Despite Brown saying he was resigning from the job after nine years to spend more time with his family, Mendenhall later claimed that she had forced the chief to resign

"I think that this is an issue that I have thought long and hard about," Mendenhall said on Friday.

Both Mendenhall and the police department have faced scrutiny over policies related to the city's homeless population.