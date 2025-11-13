Missed the auroras? Here's where and how you can still see them across Utah tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — The aurora borealis is still putting on a show on Wednesday in Utah. You just have to find the gaps between the cloud coverage.

Southwest Adventure Tours Tour Guide Jenna Strom prepared to get her telescope and chairs ready on Wednesday.

“The darker the sky, the better.” said Strom.

Strom headed to Antelope Island to try and take in the view.

“On the west side of the island is an area called white Rock Bay,” said Strom. "It is a really great spot because it blocks out some of the city lights."

Many of our FOX 13 News viewers have shared they’re nervous the second showing will be blocked.

“The further north you’re able to get and the further west. We do have the clouds but they’re moving westward, so some of those areas of the sky are going to start opening,” said Clark Planetarium Education Program Specialist Thomas Quayle.

Solar storms are a normal part of space weather; though strong ones like this could impact our technology. He did add that he doesn’t expect it to be too much of an interference for us in Utah.

“We’re dependent on our electronics, we’re dependent on our satellites for a large range of things, so large energetic particles from the sun, hitting earth’s atmosphere, reacting to the magnetic field, bad for electronics,” said Quayle.

Both Quayle and Strom said it’s an amazing sight, so if you didn’t catch a glimpse at the sky on Tuesday, make sure to grab your camera for Wednesday.

“I know we’re all real busy with life and everything, but I find a real sense of peace and expansiveness as well when I look up and check out the dark sky.” said Strom.