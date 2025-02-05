Watch Now
Mountain lion spotted walking near Murray apartment complex

MURRAY, Utah — Residents at a Murray apartment complex received quite a surprise from an early morning visitor strolling nearby Wednesday.

A mountain lion was spotted just after 5 a.m. strolling along a walkway at the complex near 140 West 4200 South.

While mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in northern Utah, this one's location is surprising as it was seen far west of the mountains, almost near Interstate 15.

It's not known if this particular mountain lion had been previously spotted in the neighborhood.

Biologists with the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources are currently in the area searching for the animal.

