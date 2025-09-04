Neighbors say they were left out of plans for Utah's new homeless campus

SALT LAKE CITY — The Solt family has been building their little slice of heaven over the last 10 years in Salt Lake City: chickens, horses, dogs, all in a place they've grown to love. They think that their day-to-day will be changing with the state's new plan to build on their neighboring land.

Wednesday morning, the Utah Office of Homeless Services and the Utah Homeless Services Board announced an agreement for the state to acquire land for the development of a homeless services campus — the "first-of-its-kind" in Utah.

“People can get shelter and robust effective services to address any issues they face,” said Wayne Niederhauser, the state homeless coordinator.

NORTHERN UTAH Utah acquires land for a 1,300-bed homeless facility in Salt Lake City Michael Martin

Nichole Solt explained how she's the nearest resident to the planned facility that will be built at 2520 N. 2200 West.

"We built our barn just a year ago. If we would’ve known about everything going on in our community, we would have thought about rebuilding our barn,” she said.

Now, she’s worried things will be changing with the state’s plans for a new facility — just next door.

"In a very remote area of the city that wouldn’t be very accessible for to the community there,” Solt added.

The 15-acre campus will have about 1,300 beds and is planned to provide resources, stability and recovery.

Solt said Wednesday was the first time that she and her neighbors heard about the official plans for the property next door.

"Extremely frustrated," she said. "It not only affects my family, [but] the safety, our community."

The state anticipates the facility to be running in 2027 and explained that security is a priority.

"The most important thing to the community that surrounds the campus, which we want to address because we want safety inside the campus and outside,” said Niederhauser.

Solt said it has been devastating to watch how much the city has changed since she's lived in the area.

"You have a little piece of heaven in the city, and then that becomes endangered," she said.

Still, she is hopeful for the best.

"For now, we plan on staying regardless, but for now, we will have to rethink the way our property is set up for the safety of our family. We may have to set up security,” said Solt.

A pair of state lawmakers, Sen. Luz Escamilla and Rep. Sandra Hollins, also responded to the news of the shelter being built within their jurisdictions.

"[We] are concerned that this decision was made without any significant input from the public," the statement from Escamilla and Hollins read in part. "This campus is an important step in addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, but it must move forward in partnership with the people who will live alongside it."

The state senator and representative pointed out that the west side of Salt Lake City has "carried a disproportionate share of the state’s social and environmental burdens." They pointed out the recent relocation of the Utah State Prison as one example.

"We urge the Office of Homeless Services, the Board, and Salt Lake City to move forward with care and foresight," their statement continued, "guided by a clear and comprehensive plan that addresses transportation, public safety, and the well-being of both campus residents and the surrounding neighborhood. If done thoughtfully, this project can meet urgent needs while respecting and strengthening the community that hosts it.”