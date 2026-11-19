COALVILLE, Utah — A teacher at North Summit High School in Coalville has been arrested for allegedly grooming female students by sending them explicit photos and sharing sexual messages.

Nicholas Jeffrey Williams, 44, was arrested on eight counts of producing pornographic or indecent material at the school and two counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor.

Tooele County councilmember Erik Stromberg charged with sexual abuse:

Tooele County councilmember Erik Stromberg charged with sexual abuse

According to the arrest report filed by a Summit County Sheriff's Office deputy, four female students approached a school resource officer after his law enforcement class on Nov. 12. The girls reported "unwanted and odd behavior" by Williams, and said he had added them as friends on Snapchat.

A 15-year-old student said Williams made her uncomfortable with a message he sent her.

"God I hope this doesn't get me canceled or put in jail but I as an adult and you as a minor think you are both attractive and sexy as ____. Not trying to be a pedo but I do," was part of what Williams allegedly wrote.

Another student told the deputy that two years prior, when she was 16, Williams allegedly sent her images and videos of him performing a sexual act.

During an interview with deputies, Williams admitted communicating with the 15-year-old student, but denied sending nude photos. After Williams provided access to his phone, deputies found "numerous" nude photos of him performing sexual acts inside the school.

At least eight photos on the phone showed Williams' sexual organs at multiple locations at the school.

The deputy wrote in the arrest report that he believed the language Williams used in his messaging was "sexual grooming."