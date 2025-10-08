Ogden teen shot outside school had 'biggest heart,' family shares

OGDEN, Utah — The family of a 16-year-old high school student shot and killed in Ogden on Tuesday is remembering him as a "hardworking, funny young man with the biggest heart."

Although police have not officially identified the victim, Mason Caballero's family shared his story on a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses.

Caballero was a student at Ben Lomond High School and was brought to the school immediately after being shot nearby. He later died of his injuries, and a suspect or suspects remain at large.

His family said Caballero was "always respectful and well-mannered, never missing a chance to help his grandma cook their favorite meals or lend a hand in the yard. Mason brought laughter and joy to his older siblings and valued every moment spent with those he loved."

On the fundraising page, Mason's family admits that no amount of money will "bring him back," but they hope anything raised will help reduce the stress they currently face.

"Mason’s passing has left a profound impact on his family. Kashton lost his best friend and role model, and his grandparents, parents, and siblings are all grieving the loss of someone who was the heart of their family," the GoFundMe read. "Mason’s kindness, willingness to help, and ability to make others smile will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."