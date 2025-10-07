Juvenile shot near Ben Lomond High, prompting school lockdowns

OGDEN, Utah — A minor was shot Tuesday afternoon near Ben Lomond High School, which led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown.

Ogden Police confirmed that the juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound, and while they have not stated whether the victim was killed, they said the homicide task force is investigating.

The Ogden School District said the shooting happened near 7th Street and Monroe Blvd. They said the victim went to seek help at the nearby Ben Lomond campus around 2:50 p.m. District officials said they do not believe there is an active threat to students or the community.

The incident occurred after students had been let out of school, but Ben Lomond High, Highland Junior High and East Ridge Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown has since been lifted. However, the district said all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This comes less than a week after Ben Lomond was placed on another lockdown. Last Thursday, the school received a bomb threat, which forced the school to be evacuated. A sweep of the school found no explosives. Officials announced Tuesday that they arrested a juvenile suspect in Washington state in connection with the threat.

